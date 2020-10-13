12

2

News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 49 minutes ago

Josh of the popular YouTube channel "Korean Englishman," feels responsible for his wife GabieKook's actions and states he will stop his activities

AKP STAFF

Josh, from the popular YouTube channel "Korean Englishman," apologized for the recent controversy over his wife's birthday celebration during the self-quarantine period.

On October 13, Josh posted on his YouTube channel community an apology letter stating, "I want to apologize for causing disappointment, concern, and discomfort to so many of you with the video uploaded on Gabie’s channel last Saturday. I’m sorry this apology comes so late."

He continued to state, "I am truly sorry to the countless people who have made so many sacrifices to keep us safe, and I am sorry to all of you who are also sacrificing daily to fight this pandemic. I am still reflecting on the gravity of my actions with the deepest regrets."

He wrote, "While in self-quarantine after arriving in Korea, I invited a few of Gabie’s friends to drop off gifts at the door and we were careless about quarantine rules while greeting those friends. This was wrong and irresponsible."

Previously, GabieKook returned to Korea but posted a video on October 10 in which she showed the celebration of her birthday. In the video, GabieKook's acquaintances are seen visiting the YouTuber as they stand outside of the door.

The YouTuber received criticism for breaking the quarantine guidelines during the two weeks of self-quarantine. Many netizens wondered if having acquaintances come for a birthday celebration breaks the rules even if they stood outside of the house.

Josh concluded his apology by stating, "Realising the fact that I have compromised the incredible efforts that Korea, as a country has been putting in for months on end, makes my heart aches that much more. I am truly ashamed and truly sorry for failing to uphold and support these efforts."

He then stated that he will be taking time off from content creation to take the time to self reflect.

  1. Buzz
4 13,000 Share 86% Upvoted

6

Banabas130 pts 36 minutes ago 0
36 minutes ago

Ok. Bye

Share

1

xrize173 pts 7 minutes ago 0
7 minutes ago

Ok? Have you seen America? I've been hearing about crowded clubs and stuff in Korea too. Drama culture is insufferable.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Cosmic Girls
7 Times When WJSN Mastered Boy Group Dances
8 minutes ago   0   214
Most Iconic SM Visual of All Time?
3 days ago   143   42,212
Black Swan, RaNia
Black Swan Goodbye Rania tracklist
12 hours ago   6   760

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND