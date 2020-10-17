Netizens react to sneak previews of the official M/V for Refund Sisters' "Don't Touch Me"

Refund Sisters have successfully debuted on the October 17th episode of MBC's 'Show! Music Core', and their debut single "Don't Touch Me" continues to maintain its perfect all-kill streak since its first one back on October 12th.



This successful project girl group is made up of Man Ok (Uhm Jung Hwa), Chun Ok (Lee Hyori), Eun Bi (Jessi), and Sil Bi (MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa) and netizens can't stop talking about their stunning visuals in these short previews of the official M/V. Especially Lee Hyori garnered wide attention on a popular online community.

Some of the comments include:

"Unnie please move back to Seoul"

"All-time legendary born to be superstar.."

"Omg, she looks like Taylor Swift"

"I'm never getting tired of Hyori"

"Iconic"

Check out the snippets from the show below. What do you think?



