NCT 127 captivate fans with their breathtaking visuals in latest 'Nature Republic' cosmetic CFs





NCT 127 have returned with a chic and handsome fall/winter campaign for 'Nature Republic'!

Going with a 180-degree transformation from their summery, beachside campaign earlier this year, the NCT 127 members are now suited up for a romantic, elegant date night, introducing unique 'Nature Republic' cosmetic and beauty products. In addition to a group promotion film, so far 'Nature Republic' has revealed individual campaign films of Jaehyun promoting the 'Pro-Touch Killing Point Shadow Palette', Mark promoting the 'Green Derma Mild Cica Cover Cushion', and Taeyong promoting the 'Twinkle Gemstone Glitter'.

Check out the boys' breathtaking visuals above and below, and subscribe to 'Nature Republic's official YouTube channel for more updates!