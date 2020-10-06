14

Girls' Generation Taeyeon's younger sister Hayeon showcases her unique voice in 'Eyes On You' solo debut MV

Girls' Generation member Taeyeon's younger sister of 9 years, Hayeon, has officially debuted as a solo musician with her first digital single, "Eyes On You"!


Hayeon's debut single "Eyes On You" is a collaboration project between AI music technology, music producer NUVO, as well as global music directors Conor Dalton and Kyle Holand. In the song, Hayeon paints the image of a pure and young love, showcasing her unique vocal color and mood. 

What do you think of Hayeon's solo debut MV?

  1. Taeyeon
  2. Hayeon
sushiyong697 pts 5 minutes ago 0
5 minutes ago

Not as good as her sister but decent. She has a lot of potiential.

stinky-tofu-267 pts 52 minutes ago 0
52 minutes ago

So robots are going to write music now? How long before the performers are also robots?

