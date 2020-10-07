13

6

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 25 minutes ago

YG Entertainment to delete Jennie's controversial nurse outfit scene in BLACKPINK's 'Lovesick Girls' MV

AKP STAFF

On October 7, YG Entertainment released an updated statement, revealing intentions to delete scenes involving Jennie's controversial nurse outfit in BLACKPINK's "Lovesick Girls" MV. 

The updated statement comes a day after YGE previously asked the public to interpret the nurse scene as a form of artistic expression, portraying specific lyrics in "Lovesick Girls". 

The agency stated on October 7,

"We have ultimately decided to delete all scenes involving the nurse outfit in BLACKPINK's 'Lovesick Girls' MV, and we plan on replacing the MV with the edited version as soon as possible. 

We will take this opportunity to deeply reflect on the heavy responsibilities laid out before us through this issue, caused due to the fact that we were unable to predict the rise of such a controversy within the length of the MV's production as there was no external intention whatsoever.

We would like to deeply apologize to nurses who felt discomfort from this issue. And once again, we deliver our sincerest feelings of respect toward all healthcare workers devoting themselves to the wellbeing of our nation. Thank you."
  1. BLACKPINK
  2. Jennie
17 10,287 Share 68% Upvoted

8

Olestra-32 pts 20 minutes ago 1
20 minutes ago

This is ridiculous.

Share

1 more reply

6

sushiyong697 pts 21 minutes ago 0
21 minutes ago

Seriously? I liked that scene.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND