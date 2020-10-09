2

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 17 minutes ago

A.C.E to star in their very own webtoon series

On October 9, A.C.E's label Beat Interactive revealed, "Last month, we established a strategic partnership with Storyverse Ltd. Through this partnership, we will launch a webtoon series starring the A.C.E members." 

A representative of the webtoon production company Storyverse Ltd also relayed, "We look forward to working with the rising global star K-Pop group A.C.E, already well-known in many countries across the world, in producing a great new story and contributing to the spread of Hallyu." 

Meanwhile, A.C.E most recently released their 4th mini album 'HJZM: The Butterfly Phantasy' back in September. 

Stay tuned for more updates on A.C.E's very own webtoon series, coming soon!

