ENHYPEN excitedly announce their official fanclub name

BeLift Lab's upcoming new rooking boy group ENHYPEN is here to announce their official fanclub name!

Back in September, ENHYPEN asked fans to submit official fanclub name suggestions via Weverse. Now, the winner among the fans' submissions has been decided! ENHYPEN's official fanclub name is ENGENE, carrying two unique meanings. First, similar to the word "engine", ENGENE represents a source of fuel and energy for ENHYPEN. Second, the name combines "EN" from ENHYPEN with the word "gene", capturing the interconnectedness of ENHYPEN and their fans through a common gene.

Watch ENHYPEN's official fanclub name announcement above!