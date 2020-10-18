0

Posted by jennywill 31 minutes ago

MLD Entertainment's upcoming global rookie boy group T1419 drops grand-scale debut trailer

T1419 has dropped their debut teaser.

The group is the product of Korean management label MLD Entertainment in a joint project with global IT company NHN and Sony Music. The group plans on debuting simultaneously in Korea, Japan, and the United States. The members are said to have trained within a rigorous and strategic training system, talented in vocals, rap, performance, producing, as well as various languages.

Check out their grand-scale debut trailer above. You can follow their Twitter here.

MunchieMinx612 pts 14 minutes ago 0
14 minutes ago

Let's see what they can do.

