TVXQ's Yunho & actress Go So Young receive presidential recognitions on National Finance Day in Korea

October 27 marks National Finance Day in Korea, and on this day, TVXQ's Yunho and actress Go So Young attended a commemorative event to promote public interest in proper financial practices and encourage financial workers.

During this commemorative event, Yunho was awarded presidential recognition for his contribution in promoting public interest in finance, while Go So Young was awarded prime ministerial recognition. Both stars were recognized for their consistent contributions to society through charity work, donations, as well as public service. It was pointed out that Yunho not only exemplified proper financial practice as a public figure, but he also provided scholarships for students at his alma mater, etc.



Congratulations to TVXQ's Yunho and Go So Young!