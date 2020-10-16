Doha is ready to drive in latest BAE173 debut trailer

Doha is ready to drive in the latest BAE173 debut trailer.



In the debut trailer, Doha gets in a track suit, and he's ready to drive off in a sports car. As previously reported, "BAE" stands for "Before Anyone Else," "1" stands for perfection, and "73" is a lucky number. BAE173 features Bit, Doha, Youngseo, Muzin, J-Min, Yoojun, and Junseo as well as former X1 members Nam Dohyon and Lee Hangyul.

Check out Doha's debut trailer above as well as J-Min's here, Muzin's here, Bit's here, Yoojun's here, and Junseo's here if you missed them.