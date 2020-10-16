10

0

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Doha is ready to drive in latest BAE173 debut trailer

AKP STAFF

Doha is ready to drive in the latest BAE173 debut trailer.

In the debut trailer, Doha gets in a track suit, and he's ready to drive off in a sports car. As previously reported, "BAE" stands for "Before Anyone Else," "1" stands for perfection, and "73" is a lucky number. BAE173 features Bit, Doha, Youngseo, Muzin, J-Min, Yoojun, and Junseo as well as former X1 members Nam Dohyon and Lee Hangyul.

Check out Doha's debut trailer above as well as J-Min's here, Muzin's here, Bit's here, Yoojun's here, and Junseo's here if you missed them.

  1. BAE173
  2. DOHA
0 609 Share 100% Upvoted
BLACKPINK, EvoL, f(x), Girls
5 Girl Groups Who Paved the Way For BLACKPINK
16 hours ago   140   68,509

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND