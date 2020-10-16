Lee Hi revealed as next artist featuring in Crush's upcoming album 'with HER'

Lee Hi has been revealed as the next artist featuring in Crush's upcoming album 'with HER'.



Veteran singer Lee So Ra and Bibi were previously unveiled, and fans are excited to see Lee Hi will also be featuring in 'with HER'. She and Crush are collaborating for his track "She Said".





As previously reported, the 5 tracks on the R&B singer's 'with HER' album will feature a different female artist.



'with HER' will be out on October 20 KST. Check out Crush's silhouette teaser and track list if you missed them.