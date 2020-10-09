BAE173's Bit goes indoor camping in debut trailer

BAE173's Bit is featured in the latest debut trailer for the group.



In the trailer, Bit goes indoor camping with a tent full of camping, and it ends with a starry night and flash of lightning.



As previously reported, "BAE" stands for "Before Anyone Else," "1" stands for perfection, and "73" is a lucky number. BAE173 features Bit, Doha, Youngseo, Muzin, J-Min, Yoojun, and Junseo as well as former X1 members Nam Dohyon and Lee Hangyul.

Check out Bit's latest debut trailer above as well as Yoojun's here and Junseo's here if you missed them.