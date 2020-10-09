6

Music Video
Posted by germainej

Dawn takes on black and white in MV for 'DAWNDIDIDAWN' feat. Jessi

Dawn has dropped his music video for "DAWNDIDIDAWN" featuring Jessi.

In the MV, Dawn takes on a black-and-white wardrobe and setting until the rapper joins him. "DAWNDIDIDAWN" is the title song of his first mini album 'DAWNDIDIDAWN', and it's his first release under P Nation since "Money" in November of last year.

Watch Dawn's "DAWNDIDIDAWN" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.


