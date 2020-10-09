Dawn takes on black and white in MV for 'DAWNDIDIDAWN' feat. Jessi

Dawn has dropped his music video for "DAWNDIDIDAWN" featuring Jessi.



In the MV, Dawn takes on a black-and-white wardrobe and setting until the rapper joins him. "DAWNDIDIDAWN" is the title song of his first mini album 'DAWNDIDIDAWN', and it's his first release under P Nation since "Money" in November of last year.



Watch Dawn's "DAWNDIDIDAWN" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.





