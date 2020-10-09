Oh My Girl's Seunghee joins 'Not Soccer or Baseball' as mental coach

Oh My Girl's Seunghee has joined 'Not Soccer or Baseball' as a mental coach.



On October 9, producers of the new KBS show confirmed, "Seunghee is joining 'Not Soccer or Baseball' alongside Park Chan Ho and Lee Young Pyo, and she'll act as a mental coach for both physical and mental care." The production team stated, "Seunghee will not only play the role of Park Chan Ho and Lee Young Pyo's mental coach, but she'll also be a caster who broadcasts the game. Please look forward to Seunghee's performance, which will be a bright, energetic presence in between the two legends."



'Not Soccer or Baseball' is a road variety show that will follow the hosts as they find sports experts in every corner of the country and challenge themselves as athletes in an unfamiliar sport.



It's expected to premiere on November 2 at 9:30PM KST.