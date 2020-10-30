CNBLUE talk about their excitement for their comeback album in 'The Star' cover pictorial

CNBLUE have returned brand new as the cover models of 'The Star' magazine's November issue!

The K-Pop band will be greeting fans with a new album later this year for the first time in 3 years and 8 months. During their lengthy hiatus, all three CNBLUE members completed their mandatory military service duties, returning with a more mature, but still handsome as ever, image.

In their interview with 'The Star' magazine, CNBLUE talked excitedly about their new comeback album. Yonghwa revealed, "This album has a much more mature sound than our previous albums, and the overall tone is softer. It is personally my favorite album of ours so far."

Jungshin added on, "It's always my wish that many people will listen to our songs, and that wish has been growing these days. I think it's because we are that much satisfied with what we have prepared, and we want to be accepted for our music. I hope that CNBLUE's music will always be a part of many people's playlists in the future. When people look back on the year 2020, I hope that people will say, 'That one really good CNBLUE song came out that year'."

In addiiton, Minhyuk shared, "It's fun to imagine what our music will sound like in another 10 years. I hope that over time, we become a more mature band."

Check out CNBLUE's preview cuts for the November edition of 'The Star', below!