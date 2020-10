AKMU's Suhyun will be debuting solo in less than a week.

She will be releasing her first solo single 'Alien', and she's released a 'character video' as a new teaser. She talks about what she likes, what her preferences are, and what she's interested in recently. The video is brightly colored and fun, just like all of her concept photos for this solo debut have been.

Stay tuned for Suhyun's "Alien", set for this October 16 at 6 PM KST.