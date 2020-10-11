4

1

Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 58 minutes ago

Former X1 members Kim Woo Seok & Lee Eun Sang reveal heartfelt lyrics for 'Memories' collaboration

AKP STAFF

Kim Woo Seok and Lee Eun Sang have revealed their lyrics teaser images for 'Memories'.

In their new teasers, the two former X1 members are finally together in homey, natural hues. Eunsang's lyrics read "I couldn't express all my feelings but you understand them," and Wooseok's lyrics read, "Stay here always and remember me". It's also been revealed that Wooseok participated in composing the song, and both Wooseok and Eunsang took part in writing the lyrics.

Their collaboration 'Memories' is set to drop on October 14 at 6 PM KST.

harperoh165 pts 40 minutes ago
40 minutes ago

cant wait for Eunsang and Wooseok!

