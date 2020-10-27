2

beansss AKP STAFF 14 minutes ago

aespa introduce their virtual member system in an interview with Karina and her counterpart, æ-Karina

SM Entertainment's upcoming rookie girl group aespa how just revealed more details about their virtual member system!

Shortly after introducing aespa's 2nd member Karina on October 28, SM Entertainment has now unveiled a special interview film featuring Karina and her virtual counterpart, æ-Karina!

In the 'My, Karina' interview teaser film above, Karina and æ-Karina sit down together to recall their first encounter, how they were connected with each other with the help of a mysterious third figure, Navis

Judging by this first teaser of aespa's unique story universe, it seems that aespa may consist of a mixture of real-life and virtual member counter-parts!

Do you understand aespa's system better with Karina and æ-Karina's 'My, Karina' interview?

poshlife6918225 pts 3 minutes ago 0
3 minutes ago

I know SM always wants to try new things. But, this might be a bit too much and a bit uncomfortable/creepy? I am not sure how this concept is going to play out during music shows and various other performance/ variety shows.

I guess we shall see.....

monteenee29 pts 6 minutes ago 0
6 minutes ago

Nightmares tonight for sure

