aespa introduce their virtual member system in an interview with Karina and her counterpart, æ-Karina

SM Entertainment's upcoming rookie girl group aespa how just revealed more details about their virtual member system!

Shortly after introducing aespa's 2nd member Karina on October 28, SM Entertainment has now unveiled a special interview film featuring Karina and her virtual counterpart, æ-Karina!

In the 'My, Karina' interview teaser film above, Karina and æ-Karina sit down together to recall their first encounter, how they were connected with each other with the help of a mysterious third figure, Navis.

Judging by this first teaser of aespa's unique story universe, it seems that aespa may consist of a mixture of real-life and virtual member counter-parts!

Do you understand aespa's system better with Karina and æ-Karina's 'My, Karina' interview?

