AB6IX share a choreography spoiler clip for their comeback title track 'Salute'

Judging by AB6IX's new choreography spoiler clip above, the group plans on returning with a completely different sound and image, just like they warned!

In the black and white choreography spoiler for their comeback title track "Salute", the AB6IX members flawlessly pull off the concept of heroic soldiers showcasing their strong teamwork and formations. The spoiler also features a muffled audio teaser of "Salute", but fans will have to wait a little longer to really hear what the full song sounds like!

AB6IX will be coming back this November 2 at 6 PM KST with their 3rd mini album 'Salute' and their title track of the same name.