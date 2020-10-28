CL demonstrates her close friendship with DJ Kim Shin Young + reacts to suggestion that she would fit in well with the Refund Sisters

On October 28, CL appeared as a guest on MBC FM4U radio program 'Kim Shin Young's Noon Song of Hope' - her first radio appearance in approximately 8 years!

On this day, CL commented, "I can't even remember the last time I came out on a radio program. It's probably been 8 years... Thank you so much for inviting me. I think I was also invited during 'Mental Breakdown' promotions, but I wasn't able to appear that time. I'm so glad I could come out today."

It turns out, DJ Kim Shin Young and CL are good friends who go way back! Kim Shin Young said, "I am very close with CL. But no one believes me." Here, CL testified, "We are really close." When Kim Shin Young asked, "Are you close with any other celebs besides me and 2NE1?", CL answered, "Noh Hong Chul oppa and Oh Hyuk. I want to make more friends."

Next, CL revealed that she likes to go on long walks outdoors, because she likes nature. "I like to go on walks a lot. Many of you might have seen me talking a walk. I love nature," she shared.

Later on, radio listeners also sent in their questions and comments, pointing out that CL would fit in well as a member of the project girl group Refund Sisters. However, CL responded with, "I don't think I'll be able to say a single word if I became a part of the group," showing a timid side of her!

Finally, CL assured listeners that she was still very close with her fellow 2NE1 members, and they are keeping in touch all the time. She then stated that she wanted to collaborate with the girl group Celeb Five but was rejected(?). Kim Shin Young made amends by saying, "Next time we do a collaboration, it will most definitely be with CL."

Meanwhile, CL plans on dropping her double comeback title tracks "HWA" and "5STAR" later this week on October 29!

