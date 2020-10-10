A.C.E's Byeongkwan & Chan electrify in 'Don't Let Me Down' MV

A.C.E's Byeongkwan and Chan have dropped their music video for "Don't Let Me Down".



In the MV, Byeongkwan and Chan are electrified in color and animations. "Don't Let Me Down" is a rock-rap track featuring the two A.C.E members, and it's about making a strong statement.



Watch the "Don't Let Me Down" MV above