Kim Woo Seok and Lee Eun Sang have revealed their latest teaser images for 'Memories'.
In their new teasers, the two former X1 members are finally together in homey, natural hues. Their pro single collaboration 'Memories' is set to drop on October 14 at 6 PM KST.
Stay tuned for updates on Kim Woo Seok and Lee Eun Sang's collaboration track.
Former X1 members Kim Woo Seok & Lee Eun Sang duo up in 'Memories' teaser images
