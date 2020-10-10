24

5

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Former X1 members Kim Woo Seok & Lee Eun Sang duo up in 'Memories' teaser images

AKP STAFF

Kim Woo Seok and Lee Eun Sang have revealed their latest teaser images for 'Memories'.

In their new teasers, the two former X1 members are finally together in homey, natural hues. Their pro single collaboration 'Memories' is set to drop on October 14 at 6 PM KST.

Stay tuned for updates on Kim Woo Seok and Lee Eun Sang's collaboration track.

  1. Kim Woo Seok
  2. Lee Eun Sang
  3. MEMORIES
0 2,491 Share 83% Upvoted
Most Iconic SM Visual of All Time?
20 hours ago   108   32,020
Most Iconic SM Visual of All Time?
20 hours ago   108   32,020

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND