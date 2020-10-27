6

Siwan & Shin Se Kyung face each other in youthful first teaser posters for JTBC's new drama 'Run On'

JTBC's upcoming new winter romance drama series 'Run On' has unveiled its first set of teaser posters, featuring the story's main leads Siwan and Shin Se Kyung!

In 'Run On', Siwan takes on the role of a track athlete named Ki Sun Gyeom, used to running head straight into whatever problem comes his way. Actress Shin Se Kyung stars opposite Siwan as a movie translator, Oh Mi Joo, someone who thinks carefully about each of her decisions. Viewers can look forward to how these two very different characters express their language of interest and love toward each other in JTBC's 'Run On', coming up this December 16!

The series will take over once currently airing drama 'Personal Life' comes to an end. In the meantime, check out Siwan and Shin Se Kyung's first teaser posters below. 

