5

2

Music Video
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 34 minutes ago

Stray Kids fight melancholy through friendship in official MV for 'Ex'

AKP STAFF

Stray Kids have released the MV for "Ex".

As a B-side track in their latest album 'IN生', "Ex" is a melancholic track about loneliness and regret. In this official MV, the boys each deal with their pain in their unique way, battling against the feeling of being ghostly or invisible. At the end of it all, Stray Kids find a way to get through the hardships, which is spending time with one another. 

In related news, Stray Kids are currently promoting their latest title track "Back Door". Do you like the track "Ex" as much as the title song? Let us know what you think of the MV!

  1. Stray Kids
3 263 Share 71% Upvoted

0

teal-1111 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

That was beautiful! Leeknow and the flowers..

Share

0

intothewoodz10 pts 25 minutes ago 0
25 minutes ago

underwater bang chan?!!! so handsome

im ruined for life

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

B.O.Y, Cignature, CRAVITY, DKB, MCND, P1Harmony, SECRET NUMBER, TOO, TREASURE, Weeekly
30 New K-Pop Groups That Will Debut In 2020
54 minutes ago   1   469
BTS
BTS go retro in 'Dynamite' 70s remix MV
13 hours ago   33   5,269

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND