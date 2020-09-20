Stray Kids fight melancholy through friendship in official MV for 'Ex'

Stray Kids have released the MV for "Ex".

As a B-side track in their latest album 'IN生', "Ex" is a melancholic track about loneliness and regret. In this official MV, the boys each deal with their pain in their unique way, battling against the feeling of being ghostly or invisible. At the end of it all, Stray Kids find a way to get through the hardships, which is spending time with one another.

In related news, Stray Kids are currently promoting their latest title track "Back Door". Do you like the track "Ex" as much as the title song? Let us know what you think of the MV!