Song Kang and Han So Hwee in talks to star as leads of upcoming drama 'Though I Know It'

Song Kang and Han So Hwee are in talks to star in the upcoming drama 'Though I Know It'.



According to reports on September 25, the two actors are expected to star as the leads in the JTBC series based on the webtoon of the same name, which is slated to premiere next year. Song Kang's label Namoo Actors clarified, "It's one of the many works that Song Kang has been offered. Please understand that it's one of the works that we're currently considering appearing in."



Han So Hwee's 9ato Entertainment also stated, "It's a project that she's considering after being offered a role. Nothing has been decided so far.



Stay tuned for updates on 'Though I Know It'.