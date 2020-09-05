CL drops chic new profile image

2NE1 member/solo artist CL has dropped a brand new profile image, boasting more chic charisma than ever!

In the black and white profile photo, CL wears a simple, relaxed expression, demonstrating her mature and confident composure and aura as she holds the camera's gaze. Meanwhile, since earlier this week, CL has been releasing a series of short teasers, exciting fans for her potential comeback.

If CL decided to return with new music, it will mark her first release in approximately 9 months, after her first independent album 'In The Name Of Love' dropped in December of 2019.