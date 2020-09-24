3

Posted by germainej

ONEWE jam in shadows in 'Parting' MV

ONEWE have dropped their music video for "Parting".

In the MV, ONEWE meet up in a dark shed and jam in the shadows. "Parting" is a soft rock ballad, and it's about a separation that feels like the end of the world. It's the first release from the band since "End of Spring" this past May. 

Watch ONEWE's "Parting" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

exwifeofchani67 pts 1 hour ago 2
1 hour ago

i really really l ike this. i guess

