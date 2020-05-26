2

Posted by germainej

ONEWE celebrate the 'End of Spring' in rainbow MV

ONEWE have dropped their music video for "End of Spring"!

In the MV, ONEWE travel through an empty desert and end up at a colorful chalk party. "End of Spring" is a track from the band's first full album 'ONE', and it's about forgetting a beautiful season you spent with someone special.

Watch ONEWE's "End of Spring" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

 

bartkun7,962 pts 17 minutes ago 0
17 minutes ago

BOP!

So who spot new RBW girl group members, and Alexa, and Mamamoo backup dancers already known from HwaSa's "Twit", and Solar's "Spit it Out" MV's? :)

