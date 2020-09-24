P Nation confirms Dawn's comeback in October

P Nation confirmed Dawn is making a comeback this October.



On September 24, reports revealed Dawn has been working on his upcoming album, which is slated to drop on October 9. P Nation head Psy has now confirmed Dawn's comeback on Instagram with the message, "201009_6pmKST. DAWNDIDIDAWN - DAWN feat. OOOOO."



The P Nation artist released his first track under the label with "Money" in November of last year.



Stay tuned for updates on Dawn's comeback.



