P Nation confirms Dawn's comeback in October

P Nation confirmed Dawn is making a comeback this October.
On September 24, reports revealed Dawn has been working on his upcoming album, which is slated to drop on October 9. P Nation head Psy has now confirmed Dawn's comeback on Instagram with the message, "201009_6pmKST. DAWNDIDIDAWN - DAWN feat. OOOOO."
The P Nation artist released his first track under the label with "Money" in November of last year.
Stay tuned for updates on Dawn's comeback.
