Jo In Sung, Cha Tae Hyun, & Han Hyo Joo in talks to work together in new mystery drama

Director Mo Wan Il is looking to cast a dream lineup for his upcoming webtoon-based drama series, 'Moving'.

The story of 'Moving' centers around a high school student with a secret which must not be revealed, and the deep plot which ensues as parents play varying roles in the mystery. The original webtoon artist Kang Pool will be working closely with director Mo Wan Il for the drama-recreation of the series.

On September 9, actors including Cha Tae Hyun, Jo In Sung, and Han Hyo Joo confirmed with media outlets that they are considering taking up lead roles in 'Moving', and that they've met up with director Mo Wan Il. If the actors choose to accept, it will mark Jo In Sung's return to the small-screen after 5 years, and Han Hyo Woo's return to domestic dramas after 4 years. Cha Tae Hyun will be returning with a new small-screen production in approximately a year.

Meanwhile, Cha Tae Hyun is also well-known for being good friends with both Jo In Sung and Han Hyo Joo, raising curiosity as to whether or not these three close top stars will work together in the upcoming project. Stay tuned for updates on 'Moving', expected to air some time in early 2021!