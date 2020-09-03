Maroo Entertainment's new boy group Ghost9 reveals their soulmate characters 'GLEEZ'

Pre-debut Ghost9 has revealed their individualized character personas.

As announced, Maroo Entertainment will be lauching the official debut of their newest boy group Ghost9. This 9-member group will be accompanied by a pack of animated characters called 'GLEEZ'. Short for "Ghosts Living in an Empty Earth", GLEEZ will simultaneously be an animated series and the inseparable 'soulmates' that represent the nine boys.

On their official YouTube channel, the first episode of the animated series has been uploaded. Are you excited to match the characters with the actual members? Check out Ghost9's pre-debut dance video here.



The rookie group is set to debut later this month. Stay tuned for updates!