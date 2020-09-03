VAV's Lou gets charismatic at the beach in 'Made For Two' concept photos

VAV has rolled out more individual concept photos.

Following Ace's photos, Lou's set of photos shows the VAV member getting charismatic at the beach. Set for later this month, this comeback by VAV will be the group's first official return since the release of 'Poison' back in October of 2019. As announced, the team will be promoting as a 6-member group for this new album, due to Baron's military enlistment.

Stay tuned for more until the drop of 'Made For Two' on September 15 at 12 PM KST!