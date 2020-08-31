Maroo Entertainment announces debut name + logo of new 9-member boy group, Ghost9

Maroo Entertainment, home to artists like Norazo and Park Ji Hoon, has announced the debut name of their newest 9-member boy group - Ghost9!
Earlier this month, Maroo Entertainment surprised fans by launching a series of pre-debut content featuring the 9-members of Ghost9, sharing a brief glimpse the members' talents. Now, it looks like the label is ready to kick off official content ahead of Ghost9's full debut, revealing a mischievous logo teaser.
The 9-member boy group is expected to consist of pre-debut team TEEN TEEN members Lee Woo Jin, Lee Jin Woo, and Lee Tae Seung, as well as 6 male trainees whose faces have yet to be seen. All of the members are said to be born between 1999~2004. More details regarding Ghost9's debut will be released very soon as they group gears up for their September debut.
