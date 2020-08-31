7

0

Teaser
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 52 minutes ago

Maroo Entertainment announces debut name + logo of new 9-member boy group, Ghost9

AKP STAFF


Maroo Entertainment, home to artists like Norazo and Park Ji Hoon, has announced the debut name of their newest 9-member boy group - Ghost9!


Earlier this month, Maroo Entertainment surprised fans by launching a series of pre-debut content featuring the 9-members of Ghost9, sharing a brief glimpse the members' talents. Now, it looks like the label is ready to kick off official content ahead of Ghost9's full debut, revealing a mischievous logo teaser. 

The 9-member boy group is expected to consist of pre-debut team TEEN TEEN members Lee Woo Jin, Lee Jin Woo, and Lee Tae Seung, as well as 6 male trainees whose faces have yet to be seen. All of the members are said to be born between 1999~2004. More details regarding Ghost9's debut will be released very soon as they group gears up for their September debut. 

Are you looking forward to Maroo Entertainment's new boy group Ghost9?

  1. Ghost9
  2. TEEN TEEN
2 965 Share 100% Upvoted

0

quark123959,165 pts 28 minutes ago 0
28 minutes ago

If they don't debut with a horror concept...

Share

0

esmera1da1851 pts 31 minutes ago 0
31 minutes ago

Their logo is pretty cool.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Here are the most popular K-pop idols in Japan
5 hours ago   26   13,776
misc.
Here are the most popular K-pop idols in Japan
5 hours ago   26   13,776

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND