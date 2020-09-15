12

EXO's Chanyeol x DJ Raiden partner up with hot EDM DJ Blinders for a new remix MV teaser of 'Yours' (Feat. Lee Hi, Changmo)

EXO's Chanyeol and DJ Raiden have dropped a hype new MV teaser for the upcoming remix version of "Yours" (Feat. Lee Hi, Changmo), in collaboration with a hot rising DJ in the EDM scene, Blinders!

Originally a fusion disco-R&B genre, Chanyeol x Raiden's "Yours" will be reborn as a powerful trap EDM number featuring drum synthesizers and a fast-paced bass line. The full version of "Yours (Blinders Remix)" (Feat. Lee Hi, Changmo) will be out on September 17 at 12 PM KST. 

In the meantime, check out the eclectic 3-D MV teaser above!

Doesn't sound bad at all, i can picture this being played in the clubs and stuff. Can't wait to hear the whole thing.

