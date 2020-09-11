4

Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 42 minutes ago

DRIPPIN continue to release introduction teaser video for each member before their debut

Woollim Entertainment continues to release introduction videos of its new rookie group DRIPPIN

Previously, the group unveiled the mysterious seventh member Alex. This time, DRIPPIN revealed the next member of the group.

On September 12 KST, they released the teaser video for member Ju Chang Uk. The video shows the same concept as the previous members as Ju Chang Uk appears sitting on an armchair holding a box on his lap. Except for this time, he is surrounded by a whirl of brown substance that disappears into the black hole behind him.

More teaser videos for the rookie group will be released in the days to come before debuting in October. So stay tuned for more teasers!

