KNK release second concept photos for their upcoming mini-album 'KNK Airline'

KNK is ready to take off with their new mini-album 'KNK Airline' as they release more concept photos.

On September 12 KST, the group unveiled the second concept photos to their comeback mini-album. Previously they released their first concept photos as stunning flight pilots.

Now they release the second concept photos, 'OFF ver.' which show the members in casual clothes showing them off the clock. The members look comfortable as they pose in front of the camera.

KNK will drop their comeback album on September 17 at 6 PM KST. Stay tuned and don't miss your chance to board the flight on 'KNK Airline'.

