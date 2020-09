The Boyz are ready to steal everyone's hearts as they release more teaser photos in preparation for their comeback.

On September 12, the boy group continued to release various teaser photos of individual members as they become the heartthrobs for their fans. This time the boys are posing against a pink background giving off a softer vibe.

The Boyz 5th mini-album 'Chase' will be released on September 21 at 6 PM KST. So stay tuned for more teasers to come!