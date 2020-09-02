4

BTS drop 'Dynamite' dance practice video

BTS have dropped their dance practice video for "Dynamite"!

In the practice video, the BTS members perfect the disco-inspired choreography for their first ever English track and record-breaking song. "Dynamite" is dedicated to all music listeners out there who are feeling tired and downcast due to the COVID-19 worldwide pandemic.

Watch BTS' "Dynamite" dance practice video above and their MV here if you missed it.

