BTS have dropped their dance practice video for "Dynamite"!
In the practice video, the BTS members perfect the disco-inspired choreography for their first ever English track and record-breaking song. "Dynamite" is dedicated to all music listeners out there who are feeling tired and downcast due to the COVID-19 worldwide pandemic.
Watch BTS' "Dynamite" dance practice video above and their MV here if you missed it.
4
1
Posted by17 minutes ago
BTS drop 'Dynamite' dance practice video
BTS have dropped their dance practice video for "Dynamite"!
0 443 Share 80% Upvoted
Log in to comment