Check out the MV for BTS's fun, disco pop English single, 'Dynamite'!

BTS have released a fun MV for their first ever English single, "Dynamite"!

Hit American musicians/producers David Steward and Jessica Agombar participated in composing and writing the lyrics for the disco pop single, a track dedicated to all music listeners out there who are feeling tired and downcast due to the COVID19 worldwide pandemic.

Meanwhile, BTS will be performing "Dynamite" for the first time ever live at the '2020 MTV Video Music Awards', airing this August 30 at 8 PM KST. Dance with BTS to "Dynamite" above!