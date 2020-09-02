2

Jay Park & H1GHR MUSIC crew survive 'The Purge' in powerful MV

Jay Park and the H1GHR MUSIC crew have dropped their music video for "The Purge".

In the MV, Jay Park, pH-1, Woodie Gochild, BIG Naughty, HAON, TRADE L, and Sik-K attempt to survive a post-apocalyptic world. "The Purge" is the title track of part 1 'Red Tape: H1GHR' of their 14-track compilation album, and it's meant as a message that speaks out against societal and cultural injustices.

H1GHR MUSIC's part 2 of the compilation album 'Blue Tape: H1GHR' is set to drop on September 16.

What do you think of "The Purge"?

