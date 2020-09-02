6

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Super Junior's Eunhyuk puts Donghae on the spot for random tooth brushing habit

AKP STAFF

Super Junior's Eunhyuk put Donghae on the spot for his random tooth brushing habit. 

On September 2, Super Junior D&E featured on 'Weekly Idol' as guests, and they talked about each other's weird habits. Eunhyuk expressed, "When the producers tell us to go on stand-by, Donghae hyung goes to brush his teeth. He'll be doing something else in the waiting room, and when filming starts, he'll go brush his teeth." Donghae then said honestly, "I'll admit it."

'Weekly Idol' host Leeteuk expressed, "Can I add something to that? It was when we were in the car together. Donghae was brushing his teeth in the seat behind me."

In other news, Super Junior D&E are set to make a comeback with "B.A.D", which drops on September 3 KST. 

 

  1. Super Junior
  2. Donghae
1 1,469 Share 86% Upvoted

1

quark123959,332 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Leeteuk hosting in Eunhyuk's place. 😁 They've been making of Donghae about brushing his teeth for a while now. I remember one of the members was live streaming and was calling the others and they were like "I bet he's gonna be brushing his teeth" and he kept trying to deny it even though you could hear him doing it. 😁😁😁

Share
2NE1, CL
Is CL releasing new music?
12 minutes ago   0   50
South Club
South Club have a day out in 'Rock Star' MV
50 minutes ago   0   312
BTS
BTS drop 'Dynamite' dance practice video
2 hours ago   2   1,320
BTS
BTS drop 'Dynamite' dance practice video
2 hours ago   2   1,320
CLC
CLC are ready to fly in 'Helicopter' MV
3 hours ago   4   2,348

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND