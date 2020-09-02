Super Junior's Eunhyuk puts Donghae on the spot for random tooth brushing habit

Super Junior's Eunhyuk put Donghae on the spot for his random tooth brushing habit.



On September 2, Super Junior D&E featured on 'Weekly Idol' as guests, and they talked about each other's weird habits. Eunhyuk expressed, "When the producers tell us to go on stand-by, Donghae hyung goes to brush his teeth. He'll be doing something else in the waiting room, and when filming starts, he'll go brush his teeth." Donghae then said honestly, "I'll admit it."



'Weekly Idol' host Leeteuk expressed, "Can I add something to that? It was when we were in the car together. Donghae was brushing his teeth in the seat behind me."



In other news, Super Junior D&E are set to make a comeback with "B.A.D", which drops on September 3 KST.





