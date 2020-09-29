Bae Jin Young x Kim Yo Han reveal making of 'I Believe' for '2020 Pepsi X Starship Heritage Project'

Bae Jin Young and Kim Yo Han have revealed the making of "I Believe" for the '2020 Pepsi X Starship Heritage Project'.
In the behind-the-scenes video above, Bae Jin Young and Kim Yo Han sing the remake of Sung Si Kyung's 2006 hit "I Believe", and fans get a sneak peek at how they recorded the dance version of the ballad. The two are the latest to collaborate for the Pepsi and Starship project after Kang Daniel and Zico, VIXX's Ravi and GFriend's Eunha, and Rain and Soyu.
Watch the making of Bae Jin Young x Kim Yo Han's "I Believe" above and the MV here if you missed it.
