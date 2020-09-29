Former Cross Gene member Takuya says he's a human navigation system

Former Cross Gene member Takuya revealed he's a human navigation system.



On the September 29th episode of 'Video Star', Takuya revealed he's known for his excellent memory when it comes to maps. He said, "I'm called a human navigation system by my friends. I have a good memory, and somewhere along the way, I memorized all the bridges along the Han River. There are 31 bridges starting from Paldang Bridge."



He then listed all the bridges along the Han River in order, surprising the studio. 'Video Star' host Kim Sook expressed, "You could even be a manager. The first thing managers do is memorize all the bridges," and Takuya responded, "I think I know most of Gangnam."



In other news, Takuya officially left Cross Gene and the label Amuse Korea in December of 2018, and he signed with Different Company in January of last year.