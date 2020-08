VICTON's Seungwoo has revealed the second MV teaser for "Sacrifice".

Continuing from the last clip, this new teaser for Seungwoo's upcoming solo debut reveals more of the stunning visual effects from the MV for "Sacrifice". The song is a title track for his 1st mini album, 'Fame', with lyrics written by the VICTON member himself.

Are you excited for Seungwoo's solo debut? Stay tuned for the album drop later today at 6 PM KST on August 10