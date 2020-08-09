J.Y. Park and Sunmi bring back nostalgic vibes for 'When We Disco' online cover

J.Y. Park and Sunmi's new duet single has revealed its online cover.

On August 10 at midnight KST, the JYP Entertainment CEO and his former label artist Sunmi unveiled the official online album cover for "When We Disco"! This new duet will be a disco dance track full of nostalgic vibes from the 80's. As seen previously, the latest MV teaser shows J.Y. Park reminiscing about the good times when he used to disco with his dance partner 10 years ago.

How do you feel about this online cover? Stay tuned for MV drop on August 11 at 6 PM KST and the song release on August 12.

