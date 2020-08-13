Rothy teases 'Ocean View' feat. EXO's Chanyeol with special karaoke clip

Rothy has dropped a new teaser for "Ocean View" featuring EXO's Chanyeol.



In the special clip, Rothy sings the upcoming track in a karaoke style video. As previously reported, "Ocean View" is a refreshing, upbeat summer song, and it's the singer's first ever collaboration with another artist for her own music release.



"Ocean View" featuring Chanyeol drops on August 13 KST. Check out the teaser above and the MV teaser here if you missed it!

