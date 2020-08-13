113

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 days ago

Big Hit corporate briefing highlights TOMORROW x TOGETHER's comeback, 'I-Land' boy group's debut, & more

Big Hit Entertainment's official 'Big Hit Corporate Briefing with the Community' for the second half of 2020 highlighted major future plans for the company on August 13. 

In addition to BTS's comeback and new concert plans, the company's founder and head producer Bang Si Hyuk discussed upcoming announcements for other Big Hit Labels artists. First, looking back on various Big Hit Labels artists and their achievements from the first half of 2020, Bang PD shared, "TOMORROW x TOGETHER also plan on making a comeback this fall. Please look forward to it." 

Next, Bang PD moved on to the topic of new group launches through Big Hit Labels. "The global K-Pop artist nurture program 'I-Land', led by Big Hit Label company Belift Lab in conjunction with CJ ENM, plans on launching its debut team soon within this year. Afterward, our new girl group under preparation in cooperation with Min Hee Jin CBO and Source Music will debut in 2021.

According to Big Hit Labels' artist chart shown above, the company is preparing to debut yet another new boy group by 2022. 

Finally, the briefing concluded with announcements involving a brand new mobile rhythm game featuring all Big Hit Labels artists, a teaser for a new 'Netmarble' game based on the 'BTS Universe', and more. You can watch the full version of 'Big Hit Corporate Briefing with the Community', below. 

jthymia174 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Really good to get a thorough communication regarding all the groups! Gives the fans an understanding of what's to come and what to expect!

kupid507 pts 1 day ago 10
1 day ago

Seeing bighit give update on source music's new gg feels weird, its almost like seeing SM give update on rocket punch. Unpopular opinion here, i feel that they whole iland concept was his idea, which is why i think he should have put iland group directly under bighit instead of belift. Cj has a track record of unsuccessful groups under their subsidiaries and seeing as cj has more shares in belift, bang pd would just be doing all the heavy lifting for cj when he could be doing that under bighit. Plus belift has a CEO, why exactly are they paying him if bang pd is doing his job instead of running bighit.


