Big Hit corporate briefing highlights TOMORROW x TOGETHER's comeback, 'I-Land' boy group's debut, & more

Big Hit Entertainment's official 'Big Hit Corporate Briefing with the Community' for the second half of 2020 highlighted major future plans for the company on August 13.

In addition to BTS's comeback and new concert plans, the company's founder and head producer Bang Si Hyuk discussed upcoming announcements for other Big Hit Labels artists. First, looking back on various Big Hit Labels artists and their achievements from the first half of 2020, Bang PD shared, "TOMORROW x TOGETHER also plan on making a comeback this fall. Please look forward to it."

Next, Bang PD moved on to the topic of new group launches through Big Hit Labels. "The global K-Pop artist nurture program 'I-Land', led by Big Hit Label company Belift Lab in conjunction with CJ ENM, plans on launching its debut team soon within this year. Afterward, our new girl group under preparation in cooperation with Min Hee Jin CBO and Source Music will debut in 2021."

According to Big Hit Labels' artist chart shown above, the company is preparing to debut yet another new boy group by 2022.

Finally, the briefing concluded with announcements involving a brand new mobile rhythm game featuring all Big Hit Labels artists, a teaser for a new 'Netmarble' game based on the 'BTS Universe', and more. You can watch the full version of 'Big Hit Corporate Briefing with the Community', below.