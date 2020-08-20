16

Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Red Velvet prepares to take on the cover of BoA's "Milky Way" as they drop the MV teaser in the magical flower shop

Red Velvet has dropped the MV teaser for their cover of BoA's "Milky Way". 

Previously, the girls released the group teaser photo after releasing the first set of individual teaser photos. Many fans are excited to see the group perform as a whole as Wendy is confirmed to make her comeback through this project.

In the MV teaser, the girls appear in the same Ghibli-style magical flower shops they sit in a semi-circle and sing in an acapella.

Previously, Baekhyun covered "Garden in the Air", and Bolbbalgan4 also covered "Atlantis Princess" in celebration of BoA's twentieth-anniversary project. Not only did Kpop artists participate in this project, but American singer-songwriter Gallant covered "Only One".

Now Red Velvet will soon reveal their version of BoA's "Milky Way" so stay tuned!

reveluv1231 pt 48 minutes ago 0
48 minutes ago

So happy to see Wendy back. They are truly Visual and Vocal Queens. Love Red Velvet

ice_ghost80 pts 43 minutes ago 0
43 minutes ago

The video is not available in my country... T__T

Share

