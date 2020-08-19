Red Velvet appear in a magic flower shop in the teaser photo for their cover of BoA's "Milky Way"

Red Velvet has dropped another teaser photo for their cover of BoA's "Milky Way". Previously, Baekhyun covered "Garden in the Air", and Bolbbalgan4 also covered "Atlantis Princess" in celebration of BoA's twentieth-anniversary project. Not only did Kpop artists participate in this project, but American singer-songwriter Gallant covered "Only One".

Now, Red Velvet takes on BoA's "Milky Way". On August 19th KST, they released the first set of teaser photos, which were individual photos. Now on August 20th at midnight KST, the girl group released the group teaser photo.

In the photo, the members appear wearing the same lovely dress as the individual photos but they appear in a magical flower shop - a flower shop that might be seen in a Ghibli film.

The popular girl group prepares to release their cover soon so stay tuned for more details!