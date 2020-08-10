Lucy has fun in summer sunshine in vibrant MV teaser for 'Jogging' comeback

Lucy is gearing up to make their first comeback since debut!

On August 10 KST, the MYSTIC89 band unveiled the music video teaser for their upcoming single "Jogging," the title track off of their 1st mini album 'Panorama.' In the clip, the band is not only seen performing the song together, but playing Hungry Hungry Hippos outside and having a jam session on the rooftop. A sample of the song, which can be heard in the background, evokes fun summer vibes with an energetic rock twist.

Meanwhile, Lucy is best known as 2nd place finalists from the JTBC audition program 'SuperBand.' They debuted on May 8 with their first single "Dear."

Check out the teaser for "Jogging" above!